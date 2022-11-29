Major shuffle in NDPS, anti-liquor squad

Aurangabad:

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Nikhil Gupta has transferred officials in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and Anti liquor squad on Sunday. Assistant inspector Sudhir Wagh of Jawaharnagar police station will replace NDPS AI Hareshwar Ghuge, while PSI Sachin Wayal of Chawani police station has been given the charge of AI Dnyaneshwar Avghad of anti-liquor squad.

To control the increasing drug addiction in the city, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta had formed the NDPS at the end of May. City Chowk police station Assistant inspector MM Syed was appointed as the team leader. Ghuge of Begampura police station was appointed in his place on July 23. This team remained active for four months. During these four months, the team carried out 16 important operations. The last operation of this team was the arrest of a man who came to sell stolen diazepam drugs from a company in Waluj MIDC.

The anti liquor squad was formed on June 26. Since then, Avghad was the team leader. Now Sachin Wayal has been appointed. The order of appointment of Avghad has not been made yet. AI Sudhir Wagh, Sunil Pawar, Mangesh Harne, Rajaram Wagh and Prajakta Waghmare have been appointed in the NDPS team, while PSI Sachin Wayal, Jalander Ranade, Manoj Ikhankar, Shivaji Horsheel and Aarti Kusale have been appointed in the anti liquor squad.