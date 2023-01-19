Makar Sankranti at Winchester School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 19, 2023 05:40 PM 2023-01-19T17:40:02+5:30 2023-01-19T17:40:02+5:30
Students narrated how the harvest festival is celebrated in various states. Students and staff had a great time flying their kites. Kite flying competition for the secondary section was organised.
School director Dr Afsar Khan explained the importance of the festival. The celebration was a success with the coordination of teaching and non-teaching staff. Chinese Nylon 'Manjah' was not allowed in the kite playing competition.