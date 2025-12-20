Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches 15th ‘Brides of India’ campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched the 15th edition of its ‘Brides of India’ campaign, marking another milestone in its long-running bridal jewellery initiative. The campaign highlights the diversity of Indian wedding traditions and the emotional significance attached to bridal jewellery across regions.

This year’s edition features 22 brides along with 10 well-known personalities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Manasi Parekh and Prarthana Behere. The campaign focuses on jewellery designed to reflect regional customs, inherited traditions and the individual identity of each bride.

The collections showcased include the Divine Collection inspired by Indian heritage and temple art, the Precia Collection featuring ruby, emerald and sapphire-studded designs, and a Diamond Collection that combines contemporary styles with traditional elements.

Through visual narratives, the campaign presents wedding customs from across the country, emphasising both grandeur and sentiment. With over 410 showrooms in 14 countries, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to have a wide retail presence in the bridal jewellery segment.