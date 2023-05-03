Man abandons wife for giving birth to girl child

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man after marrying a girl from another caste, abandoned her after one year as she gave birth to a girl child. A case has been registered under the sections of Atrocity and other Acts against her husband and in-laws with Kranti Chowk police station. The accused included Ameykumar Nitinchandra Patil, Nitinchandra Patil, and two women.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, she married Amey on May 24, 2021. As she belonged to the scheduled caste, Amey’s family members refused to accept her. Hence, the couple stayed in her parent’s house. After three years, Amey’s father came to them and told them to come and live near them in a rented house. When the victim conceived, they asked her to abort the fetus. On February 27, 2022, they severely beat her as she refused. They frequently inflict mental and physical torture on her since then. Then Amey left her and started living with his parents. Hence, she lodged a complaint with the Bharosa Cell. On June 16, 2022, she gave birth to a girl child. The in-laws were angry with her and they refused to take her home. Hence, she lodged a complaint with Kranti Police Station. ACP Ashok Thorat is further investigating the case.