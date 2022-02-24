Man accused of molesting daughter gets RI

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

Special Sessions Judge A S Khadse sentenced a man to 5 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and Rs 3,500 fine under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and other sections for molesting his minor daughter.

Victim’s mother on September 6, 2020, lodged a complaint that when she suffered paralysis, her husband tried to sexually abuse their 17 years old daughter on several occasions. They often used to quarrel over this issue.

However, on September 4, 2020, he tried to remove the cloths of his daughter and molested her. The next day, he tried to rape her. Hence, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with Mukundwadi police station on September 6. PSI B D Kopnar investigated and submitted a charge sheet.

Assistant public prosecutor Raju S Pahadiya examined 7 witnesses. At the end of the hearing, the court sentenced the accused to five years of rigerous imprisonment and a Rs 3,500 fine collectively under various sections of POCSO and IPC.