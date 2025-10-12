Man arrested for attempted attack on youth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On the evening of October 11, Aniruddha Jaiswal was seriously injured in an attack at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Aurangpura over an old dispute.

The accused, Manish Bakhariya, verbally abused Aniruddha before striking him with a sharp weapon on his neck and right shoulder. Aniruddha is receiving treatment at a hospital. Police arrested Bakhariya the same night. On Sunday, the court remanded him to one day of police custody. A case was registered following Aniruddha’s complaint, confirmed Police Sub-Inspector Kishor Tanpure.