Man arrested for axe attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A dispute over a conversation with a daughter-in-law turned violent in Waluj on Tuesday. Krishna Navale (Kasoda, Gangapur tehsil) attacked the complainant’s hand with an axe before fleeing the scene, according to a complaint filed by Nana Gundale. A case was registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station. Given the seriousness of the attack, senior police inspector Rameshwar Gade ordered an immediate search. A special team traced Navale near Ambelohol–Kasoda Road on Tuesday and arrested him without incident. He has been taken to MIDC Waluj Police Station for further investigation.