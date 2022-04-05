Man arrested for creating fake profile of woman on FB

Aurangabad, April 5:

Cyber Police arrested a 36-year-old man from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh for creating a fake profile of a woman as a call girl on Facebook. He also uploaded a mobile number and photography of the woman.

According to details; the accused Govind Rajendra Naik created a fake profile of a woman from the city on Facebook as a call girl. He also put her mobile number.

Social media users used to call her after seeing her profile. Some of them sent her vulgar videos and photographs. The victim lodged a complaint with Cyber police on August 21, 2021.

Police registered a case and also removed her profile from the social book.

Since police searching for him. Govind lured an aged woman of Paithan and obtained her sim card to create a fake profile through an android mobile phone. He had left Paithan the next day after creating a profile. Significantly, he was acquainted with the old woman just two days before seeking her card. The old had no information about the full name and address of the accused.

Police collected information and found him basically hailing from Odisha and currently working at Asaram Bapu Ashram in Chhindwara area of MP.

Played trick to arrest accused

Police inspector Gautam Patare, API Amol Satodkar, PSI Rahul Chavan, constable Sanjay Sable, Sushant Shelke, Gokul Kutarwade, Ravi Pol, Vaibhav Waghchaure, Jaishri Phuke, Sangeeta Dubey, Sonali Wadnere team reached Chhindwara Police Station and asked the officers to call Govind for old case enquiry. Police arrested Govind as soon as he came out of Ashram.

Malign image for refusing marriage proposal

The accused was working in Asaram Bapu Books Sales Centre located at Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk. He offered a marriage proposal to the victim who was a customer of the centre.

When the victim rejected his proposal, the accused created her profile with a phone number as a call girl on FB to malign her image. He fled after uploading her profile.