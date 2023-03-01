Man attacks jeweller with knife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man attacked a jeweller with a sharp weapon in Baijipura area on February 27 night.

Police said, jeweller Laxman Tailor (Gulmohar Colony, N-5, Cidco) was sitting in his jewellery shop named Vijayalaxmi Jewellers in Baijipura on February 27 night. An unidentified man came to his shop and called him out. He told Tailor that he want to sell gold. However, Tailor refused to buy it as he was not having receipts for the gold. Hence, he injured Tailor with a knife. A case has been registered with the Jinsi police station.