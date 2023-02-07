Man attempts self-immolation

Aurangabad: Bhaskar Nivrutti Mugdal (Bhaktinagar, Pisadevi Road) attempted to commit self-immolation by pouring diesel on his person at the office of the chief engineer of the Public Works Department, Padampura, in the afternoon of February 6 for not taking notice of his complaint.

On the basis of the complaint given by constable Sunil Pande, a case was registered with Vedantnagar Police station against Mugdal.