Man attempts self-immolation

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 7, 2023 11:00 PM 2023-02-07T23:00:02+5:30 2023-02-07T23:00:02+5:30

Aurangabad: Bhaskar Nivrutti Mugdal (Bhaktinagar, Pisadevi Road) attempted to commit self-immolation by pouring diesel on his person at the office of the chief engineer of the Public Works Department, Padampura, in the afternoon of February 6 for not taking notice of his complaint.

On the basis of the complaint given by constable Sunil Pande, a case was registered with Vedantnagar Police station against Mugdal.

