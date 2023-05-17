Man beaten up at in-law’s house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 30-year-old man was beaten up when went to his in-law's house in the Anandnagar area of the city recently to take his wife with him.

A case was registered against four persons-Akbar Shah Mohammed Shah (42), Anwar Shah Mohammed Shah (35), K Aziz Shah 921 and Kalim Shah for allegedly beating up the complainant Rafiq Latif Pathan (Bolthan, Nandgaon, Nashik).

According to the details, Rafiq Pathan came to his in-law's house and was convincing his wife to return home. However, four members of his in-laws beat him up with wooden sticks.