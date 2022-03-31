Man booked for abandoning wife in Germany

Aurangabad, March 31:

A man and a woman married after having an affair in an engineering college and both went to Germany for further studies. However, the man abandoned his wife in Germany in April, 2021 due to frequent quarrels between them. After coming to India, the woman lodged a complaint against her husband Vaibhav Anil Rajkarne (N-5, Savarkarnagar), father-in-law Anil Moreshwar Rajkarne and one woman with Jinsi police.

Jinsi police said, complainant was studying B.Tech in an engineering college in the city. She met Vaibhav in the college and later fell in love with him. Her parents spent around Rs 18 lakh on their marriage held on June 28, 2018.

However, Vaibhav and in-laws inflicted her torture after some days. She received an opportunity to study in Frankfurt School of Finance and Management in Germany. Her father-in-law forcefully took her bank details and other document and took an education loan of Rs 33 lakh for higher education in Germany. After some days, Vaibhav also went to Germany and met his wife in January, 2019. While living with her he used to frequently beat her. He again beat her in April and June 2019.

Later both were living together at Frankfurt since July, 2020. She also started working to fulfill the expenses. As Vaibhav’s Visa was expiring in December 2020, he forced her to demand Rs 5 lakh (6,000 Euros) to renew his Visa. As she refused, he severely beat her again.She even complained about it with her in-laws but they favoured Vaibhav.

In April, 2021,he left his wife and started living in another city in Germany and discarded relations with her, the complainant mentioned in her complaint.

She returned to India in September, 2021, but her in-laws did not allowed her to come in the house. Hence, she lodged a complaint with Jinsi police against her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law.PSI Ananta Tangade is further investigating the case.