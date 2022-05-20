Man booked for making fake video to hamper communal harmony

Aurangabad, May 20:

Cidco police on Thursday booked a man hampering harmony between two communities by making a fake video. In the video, he is beaten up by some youths of other religion shouting slogans of Jai Shri Ram and snatching Rs 1,700 from his pocket. The video also stated that one of the youth’s name is Rahul and he is the resident of Ambedkarnagar. The accused has been identified as Imran Khan Razzaq Khan (Alamgir Colony).

According to the details, Imran was beaten up by Akbar Langada (Harsul) Saddam and one unknown youth at Sharad Tee-point on Jalgaon Road on April 28. They snatched Rs 1,700 from his pocket. Imran, then went to the Cidco police and informed the incident to constable Sulane. The police then sent him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he shoot a fake video, in which, he is seen beaten by around 15 youths shouting slogans of Jai Shri Ram and chasing him from Cidco Bus Stand area. One of the youth among them is named Rahul and is the resident of Ambedkarnagar, as mentioned in the video.

The crime branch and Cidco police took cognizance of the video and started the investigation. It was found that the persons beating Imram were from his own religion.

Imran confessed that while he was in GMCH, someone asked him to shoot fake video that he was beaten up compelling him to say Jai Shri Ram with the help of some youths.

Under the guidance of PI Sambhaji Pawar, PSI Krushna Ghayal registered a case against the accused of breaching the peace and trying to hamper harmony between two communities by making fake video.