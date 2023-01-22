Departmental enquiry against 42 employees in Rs 127 Cr scam

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct a departmental enquiry of 42 employees for their involvement in Rs 127 crore irregularities.

The probe will be done through a two-member third-party committee.

According to details, Dr Rajendra Dhamaskar Committee in his probe report stated about Rs 127 crore irregularities in Bamu.

The Legislature and Raj Bhavan took serious note of the irregularities. The administration appointed a study team led by Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath. The team submitted the report fixing the charges with some shortcomings. Two committees Dr Bachhav and Dr Thombre examined reports of Dr Dhamasnkar and Dr Shirsath’s reports.

The administration sought clarification from the departments in February-March 2022.

The verification of clarifications was done in November 2022. The officer, department heads, former employees, teachers and employees concerned were called for the face-to-face enquiry.

A ten-member separate cell was made by VC Dr Pramod Yeole and fixed the charges. The cell issued a notice to 80 teachers in August 2022.

The probe got impetus as the court sought information on what action was taken against irregularities.

The university will hold a departmental enquiry of 42 staff members through a two-member third-party committee led by former VC Dr Ashok Dhavan.

Recovery & action

VC Dr Yeole said that the recovery was made from three officers while one got a stay from the court.

Deputy registrar Dr Vishnu Karhlae deposited Rs 5.45 lakh in the court and got a stay from the court while another deputy registrar Ishwar Manza paid Rs 7,000.

The amount was also recovered from a former department head. Action cannot be taken against former VCs and members on important posts. So, the university has sought guidance from the Government for the action against them.

“The university is yet to get guidelines for the action. Also, action cannot be taken against those employees who have completed four years of retirement. The action against 42 staffers would be decided after the departmental probe,” he added.