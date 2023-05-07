Man booked for raping widow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man came in contact with a widow through social media and established physical relations with her on the pretext of marrying her. After a relationship for one and a half years, he married another girl. A rape case has been registered against the accused with Cidco police station. The accused has been identified as Shoeb Shaikh Babu (24, Naregaon).

Police said, a 27-year-old widow lives with her two children in the city. Shoeb met her through Instagram. They started meeting each other and Shoeb assured to marry her. He then established physical relations with her. However, he started ignoring her for the past few days. She tried to contact him on the phone, but he did not respond. When realized that he cheated on her, she lodged a complaint with the Cidco police station. API Shraddha Waidande is further investigating the case.