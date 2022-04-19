Man booked for selling vehicle without paying installments

Aurangabad, April 17:

Cidco MIDC police booked a man for selling a tempo without paying the installments to the original owner. Police said, a transport operator Shriram Madhukar Pawar (30, Maliwada) purchased a tempo (Mh14 DM 6383) last year. However, he sold it to Ganesh Gawali on an agreement of paying him 35 monthly installments of Rs 39,200. A few months back Gawali stopped paying installments to Pawar and told him that the tempo was stolen. Later, Pawar came to know that Gawali had duped him and sold the tempo to some other person. He duped him of Rs 11.29 lakh, he mentioned in his complaint. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station while PSI Sitaram Kedare is further investigating the case.