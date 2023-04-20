Man breaks wife’s head over suspicion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man broke the head of his wife over the suspicion of her character in Ranjangaon on Wednesday night. A case has been registered against the accused husband Sanjay Lendale with Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said complainant Puja Lendale (20) lives with her husband and son in Ranjangaon. On Wednesday at around 9 pm, Sanjay getting suspicious over her character started a quarrel with her and in a fit of rage dashed her head against the wall. She sustained severe bleeding and head injuries. She then called her parents on phone and they took her to the government hospital.