Man commits suicide

Aurangabad

A construction worker committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Bajajnagar area. The incident came to the fore on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Nanasaheb Landge (Bajajnagar).

Police said, Nanasaheb’s wife, son, and daughter had gone out to attend a programme on Sunday. He was alone in the house. The next day afternoon, his friend Sumit Sontakke brought lunch for him. He knocked on the door but there was no response from the house. When he peeped from the window, he saw Nanasaheb hanging. Sontakke immediately informed the Waluj MIDC police. The police rushed Nanasaheb to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while head constable Pandurang More is further investigating the case.