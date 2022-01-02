Man dies after falling from third floor

Aurangabad, Jan 2:

Pandit Bhikaji Lokhande (58) of Bhimnagar Bhavsinghpura fell from the third floor of his house and was critically injured on Saturday evening. He died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital.

According to the Chawni police, Lokhande had been at home for the past few days as he was loosing his eyesight. He fell from the gallery located on the third floor of his home on Saturday night. He was seriously injured in the incident. He was rushed to GMCH, but succumbed to his injuries. A case of accidental death was filed in the cantonment police station. Constable Varsha Mundhe is further investigating the case.