Man dies in accident while on morning walk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

A pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding pickup vehicle on the Vaijapur–Ladgaon road around 5:30 am on December 3. The deceased has been identified as Shivaji Uttam Galande (53), resident of Ladgaon Road, Vaijapur.

Shivaji Galande was out for his early morning walk on Ladgaon Road when a pickup vehicle hit him with great force, causing his death on the spot. The driver fled immediately after the accident.

Based on a complaint filed by his son, Harshal Shivaji Galande, a case has been registered against the pickup driver at Vaijapur Police Station. The investigation is being conducted by police constable Bhagwan Singal.

Shivaji is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.