Man duped for Rs 1.17 lakh in online task scam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the last few months, in the city, youths or individuals have been scammed in the name of completing online jobs or tasks. In yet another case, a 43-year-old man residing at Cidco N-7 was added to a Whatsapp group by luring him to earn money by completing tasks. This person was cheated online of Rs 1.17 lakh.

According to the complaint filed by Parag Narayanarao Khadse at Cidco police station, he was offered a part-time job through social media. It was said that he will get good money in this job. On January 9, he was added to the Global Recruitment India C-5 WhatsApp group by a person named Mugdha. When the accused Mugdha demanded money, the plaintiff trusted and transferred Rs 1.17 lakh online. Despite several days, he did not get any task nor was returned the money. He then registered a complaint on January 27 in the Cidco police station. PSI Amol Mhaske is further investigating the case.