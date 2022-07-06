Man duped of Rs 58K on lure of cheaper playstation

Aurangabad, July 6:

A fraudster duped a man of Rs 58,000 on the lure of giving him Sony PS-5 playstation gaming device at cheaper price. The incident occurred on January 11 while a case was registered in this regard with Pundliknagar police station on July 5.

Police said, complainant Vijay Balwant Bhilwade (Pundliknagar, N-4) was contacted by fraudster named Chetan Sharma from several phone numbers and told him that he has a play station and he want to sell it. Sharma asked him to deposit Rs 58,000 in the South Indian Bank account of Pritesh Kumar. He deposited the amount but did not receive the play station. Hence, he lodged a complaint with Pundliknagar police station. PI Dilip Gangurde is further investigating the case.