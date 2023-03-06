Man found hanging in farm identified

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man committed suicide by hanging himself in a farm in Sajapur Shivar in Waluj Mahanagar area four days back. Now, the police have identified him as Sagar Kishan Shelke (32, Sajapur) and his relatives opined that he might have committed suicide due to over debt.

Sagar was found hanged to a tree in a farm on Friday. On Sunday, his father Kishan Shelke lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station that his son is missing for the past three days. The police showed him the photos of the deceased and he identified Sagar. Head constable Pandharinath Sable is further investigating the case.