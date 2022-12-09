Man gets 5 days PC in wife’s murder case

Aurangabad

The accused husband Friday was remanded in police custody for five days for murdering his wife at Ghanegaon in the Waluj area in the wee hours on Thursday night on the suspicion of an extramarital affair.

Accused Santosh Jadhav on suspicion of an affair used to frequently beat his wife Laxmi. On Wednesday, he beat her for the entire night, and in the wee hours of Thursday murdered her by hitting her on the head with an iron rod. After the incident, Santosh contacted his parents. They later informed the Waluj MI(DC police about the murder. The police arrested Santosh and the last rites were performed on Laxmi at Ghanegaon in the evening after the postmortem.

The police produced accused Santosh before the court on Friday and were remanded in the PC. Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Sachin Pagote is further investigating the case.