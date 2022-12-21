Man held for selling nylon manja

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Jawaharnagar police arrested a man for selling banned nylon manja at Shivshankar Colony on Sunday.

Jawaharnagar police station PSI Vasant Shelke received the information that banned nylon manja is being sold in Shivshankar Colony. Accordingly, the police conducted a raid and arrested Sandeep Tak (26, Shivshankar Colony). When the police searched his shop, bandles of nylon manja in various colours were found. It was mentioned on the bundles that not for use for kite flying.