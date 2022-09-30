Man held for selling sedative pills

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

City chowk police arrested Altaf Bashir Ahmed Pathan (24, Danish Park, Naregaon) at Harsul Tee-point for illegally selling sedative pills on Thursday night, said PI Ashok Giri.

Police said, PSI Rohit Gangurde received information that a man coming to sell sedative pills at Harsul Tee-point. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Altaf was arrested. The police seized 75 bottles of medicine and 110 strips of tablets, all amounting to Rs 30,152. He told the police that the medicines were brought from Karnataka.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Giri, PI Ashok Bhandare, by PSI Gangurde, drug inspector Anjali Mitkar, Munir Pathan, Vilas Kale, Syed Shakeel, Omprakash Bankar, Shaikh Shahid, Deshraj More, Sohel Pathan, Baban Ippar and others.