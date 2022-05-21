Man injured after slitting throat dies

Aurangabad, May 21:

A man was severely injured after his throat was slit with a glass of beer bottle over petty quarrel at Shivajinagar area on May 14 night. He died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) while undergoing treatment on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Nazir Shaikh Bashir (38) and the accused as Fayyaz Raju Pathan (Indiranagar Garkheda. A murder case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station and the accused has been arrested, informed PI Santosh Patil.

Police said, accused Fayyaz and deceased Shaikh Nazir were friends and they met on the municipal corporation ground in Shivajinagar area on May 14 at around 7 pm. During conversation, Fayyaz abused Nazir and the latter objected to it. In the fit of anger, Fayyaz broke the bottle of bear and slit Nazir’s throat. Nazir was seriously injured and was rushed to GMCH, where he died while undergoing treatment on Saturday.