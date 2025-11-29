Man injured by sharp kite string, receives 9 stitches

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 48-year-old man narrowly escaped serious injury after a sharp kite string cut his neck near Makai Gate on Wednesday evening.

Mohammad Haider Ali, a plywood business owner from Sanjaynagar, Baijipura, was riding a motorcycle with his son when a nylon kite string got tangled around his neck. He hit the brakes immediately, but the string had already caused a deep cut, resulting in heavy bleeding. His son rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH), where doctors gave him nine stitches. Authorities warned that even a slight increase in speed could have made the injury far more severe. “This happened to me today. By Allah’s grace, I survived. I don’t want anyone else to face this. Police should act strictly against sellers and users of nylon kite strings,” said Ali after returning home post-treatment. Residents expressed concern over the use of extremely sharp kite strings in the city, months before Makar Sankranti.

(WITH Photo)