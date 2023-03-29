Man killed in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A rider was killed on the spot when an unknown vehicle hit a motorcycle at Shirjapur Phata of Chapaner village on Shivur Bungalow and Bharadi Road of the district on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Taterao Kachru Udhar (Athegaon).

Taterao Kachru Udhar retired employee of S T Mandal was going towards Kannad on his motorcycle (MH-20-ED-5022) from his village last night.

He reached Shirjapur Phata, and an unknown vehicle hit him badly. He sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

The incident came to light the next day morning when villagers who passed through the road saw it.

They informed the police immediately and his dead body was shifted to Chapanet Primary Health Centre. After the post-mortem, the last rites were performed on him at his village at 3 pm on Wednesday. He leaves behind two sons, three daughters, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law.