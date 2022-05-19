Man kills friend on suspicion flirting his wife

Aurangabad, May 19:

A rickshaw driver stabbed by his friend on the suspicion of flirting his wife died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Qader and accused as Shaikh Meraj Shaikh Rafiq. Both are auto-rickshaw drivers and are residents of Samtanagar.

Meraj stabbed Qader at Kranti Chowk area on May 15 on the suspicion that he is making an eye at his wife.

Meraj had a quarrel with Qader over this issue, but the nearby residents mediated and solved their quarrel in the morning. However, in the evening, both of them were waiting for passengers at Kranti Chowk in the evening. They again had a quarrel and had a violent clash. Meraj stabbed Qader with a knife and fled from the scene. Quader was rushed to GMCH in an injured condition. Quader died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment. A case of murder has been registered against Meraj with the Kranti Chowk police station.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Qader on knowning that Meraj has stabbed Qader, severely beat him. The bone of one of his leg was broken and he has been admitted to GMCH where he is presently being treatment. A strict police bandobast has been deployed so that Meraj does not escape from the hospital, informed PI Dr G S Darade.