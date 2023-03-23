Man kills wife with lathi over petty issue of water

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Enraged over an issue of fetching a potful of water from a well, a husband brutally beat his wife with a lathi (wooden stick) and killed her at Kekat Jalgaon village (in Paithan tehsil) on Wednesday at 6 pm. The police arrested the accused and he confessed to the crime.

The village is situated a distance away from Pachod. The accused Shahdev Trimbyakrao Bade (55) started arguing with his wife Sunita alias Radhabai (40) saying why she had not brought the potful of water from the village well. After some time, the husband got violent and started beating his wife with the lathi on her head and legs. The victim Sunita sustained grave head injuries and died on the spot.

Acting upon the information, the Vihamandwa police chowki’s PSI Sushant Sutale along with his team reached the spot. The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Vishal Nehul, acting assistant PI Janabai Sangle, PSI Suresh Mali and head constable Sachin Bhume also reached the crime scene for inspection.

After conducting the panchanama, the cops detained Shahdev and when pressed hard, the husband confessed to beating his wife. Meanwhile, the deceased’s daughter Priyanka Vishal Jaybhaye lodged a complaint against the criminal father on Thursday early morning. Further investigation is on.