Man molests woman

Aurangabad, July 24:

Mukundwadi police booked a man for molesting a woman saying that he loves her and she should come out with him. The accused Kisan Vishwanath Shendge is an auto-rickshaw driver.

Accused Kisan on July 23 evening, went to the house of the victim. Standing in front of her house, he said that he loves her and he will not leave unless she accepts his proposal. When a neighbour objected to it, he severely beat him, as mentioned in the complaint.