Man murdered by attacking with axe

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Five persons brutally murdered a man by attacking him on head with Axe at Pisadevi Shivar on Thursday afternoon. A case of murder and atrocity has been registered with Chikalthana police against the accused. The accused have been identified as as Shivaji Mahadu Autade, Balu Mahadu Autade, Girija Balu Autade, Bharat Mahdu Autade and Mahadu Gangaram Autade.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased Janardan Kondiba Kasare’s (60, Pisadevi) wife Kalabai, Kasare and Mahadu Autade have adjoining farms in Pisadevi area. Both the families had dispute over the farmland.

On Thursday, Kasare was in his farm, when the accused came to him and abused him in the name of caste. Then they hit him on the head with an axe. He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The deceased is survived by wife, two sons, daughter, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Kasare’s relatives gathered at GMCH and demanded to arrest the accused immediately. SP Manish Kalwaniya, PI Devidas Gaat rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators and assured of stern action against the accused.

The police arrested one accused late night while a massive manhunt has been launched for the other accused.