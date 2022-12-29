Man murdered over petty quarrel at birthday party

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Two men quarreled while dancing at a birthday party of a five-year-old boy at Rehmaiya Colony in Kiradpura on Wednesday night. The quarrel was pacified for time being, but later five persons out of rage attacked four persons with swords. One person died while three were seriously injured. The police have arrested one accused and a minor boy in this connection said Jinsi police station PI Ashok Bhandare. The deceased has been identified as Syed Majed Syed Pasha (35, Rehmaiya Colony, Kiradpura).

The accused included Majhar Osman Pathan, Mujju alias Sherkhan Mazhar Pathan, Samlam Begum Mazhar Pathan (all residents of Makka Masjid, Rehmaniya Colony, Kiradpura), and two minor boys.

According to the complaint lodged by deceased relative Syed Aziz Syed Wajed, Imran Chaus organised a birthday party for his five-year-old son on Wednesday night. Majed and Arbaaz quarreled over petty reasons while dancing at the party. However, Chaus intervened and calmed both of them.

Later, complainant Aziz, his father Wajed, Majed, and Syed Javed went to Mazhar Pathan’s house and asked why he is instigating the quarrel. Then the accused came out of the house and started abusing them. They then attacked them with swords and iron rods.

Majed was attacked with a sword and it penetrated his stomach. Out of the four victims, there were lying in a pool of blood. The nearby residents rushed the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The doctors declared Majed dead after the examination. Wajed and Aziz are severely injured. A case has been registered against five accused.

Police launched a search operation

After the incident, panic spread in the Kiradpura area and people started crowding. The accused had fled until then. Under the guidance of DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar and ACP Vishal Dhume, PI Bhandare, API Anil Magare, PSI Ananta Tangade, PSI Raosaheb Kakad, and others arrested Majju and Sherkhan and a minor boy. The police launched a search operation throughout the night to find the other accused but did not find them.