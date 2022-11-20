Man murders wife over trivial issue

Aurangabad: A man strangled to death her wife at Apaatgaon on Sunday afternoon over a trivial issue.

The deceased has been identified as Sunita Kaduba Hazare (38, Apatgaon, Aurangabad tehsil).

According to details, the accused Kaduba Bhagaji Hazare (42) came to Chikalthana Police Station at 2 pm today and informed police personnel that he had murdered his wife by strangling her.

A team comprising sub-divisional officer Jaidutta Bhavan, API Sudam Shirsath, PSI Balaji Dhage, constables Deepak Deshmukh, Ravi Dabhade and Babasaheb Misal reached the spot and collected all information.

He killed his wife and had come to the police station directly while his on admitted his mother to a private hospital initially. When doctors examined her, asked his son to shift her to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The doctors examined her at GMCH and declared her dead. Police personnel asked relatives of the victim to lodge a complaint, but, no one came forward for this. Police will lodge a complaint against the accused on behalf of the Government pleader. The couple had two sons. One of them is 24 years old and married. Sunita Hazare had differences with her daughter-in-law.

Sunita had driven away her with children. Both Sunita and Kaduba used to quarrel frequently.

He strangled her to death due to frequent arguments in the family. The accused reached the police station and confessed to committing the crime due to differences with his wife for the past many days. “I finished the matter as I was fed up with a frequent heated exchange of words” he informed to police.