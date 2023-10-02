Man posing as marriage aspirant dupes widow of Rs 11 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man made a fake profile in a marriage bureau and duped a widow of Rs 11 lakh after coming in contact from the bureau. A case has been registered with the Pundliknagar police station against the accused Aryan Mukund Deshpande alias Pankaj Mukund Mahajan (Mayuresh Bhavan, Chandannagar, Amravati).

Police said, a 36-year-old woman Kalpana (name changed) is an employee of a nationalized bank. Her husband died in 2022 and she has a six-year-old daughter. After the death of her husband, Kalpana’s brother registered her name with the ‘Jeevan Sathi’ marriage bureau. In December, 2022, a marriage aspirant named Aryan Deshpande contacted her through the bureau. He told her that he was a software engineer and he wanted to marry her. She told that she is a widow and has a daughter. Still, he was ready to accept the proposal for marriage.

Aryan came in contact with Kalpana in December and he came to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in February, 2023. He told her that his mobile phone was lost and requested her to purchase a phone for him. She then purchased a phone worth Rs 33,000 for him.

He again contacted Kalpana and told her that he was in need of money to start a construction business. Hence, she gave him Rs 5 lakh in cash and a cheque of Rs 6 lakh. After getting the money, he started ignoring her and refused to marry her. She also knew his real name from his bank account. When realized that she had been taken for a ride, she lodged a complaint with PI Rajashree Aade.