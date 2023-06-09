Man rapes friend’s 7-year-old daughter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 25-year-old man raped the 7-year-old daughter of his friend after luring her to give Rs 50. The incident occurred in Sillod city on June 5 evening. The police arrested the accused on Friday and he has been identified as Shaikh Munwar alias Manu Anis Shaikh.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the accused is her neighbor and friend of the victim’s father. He called her daughter to his house on June 5 at 5 pm on the lure to give her Rs 50. Then he raped her. He then threatened the girl not to tell about it to anyone. As she was suffering severe pain on June 9, she took her to a doctor. He told her mother that the girl has been raped. Her mother then took the girl into confidence and then the victim told her about the incident. A case has been registered with the Sillod police station against the Shaikh Munwar. Under the guidance of PI Sheshrao Udar, API Nalanda Landge is further investigating the case.