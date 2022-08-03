Man rapes sister-in-law

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

A man raped his sister-in-law while she was alone in the house in Waluj MIDC area after threatening to kill her husband and son and make their video viral. The Waluj MIDC police have arrested the accused, who is the husband of her step-sister.

The victim mentioned in her complaint that she was alone in the house on July 27 at around 9.30 pm. Her brother-in-law came to the house and raped her. He then told her that he will kill her husband and son if she will tell about it to anyone. He also threatened that he has shot a video and he will make it viral. Later, she told about it to her husband and a case was registered with Waluj MIDC police. The police have arrested the accused and he has been remanded in the police custody till August 6. API Gautam Wavale is further investigating the case.