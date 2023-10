Man robbing woman at gunpoint arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch police arrested a man by laying a trap in Naregaon, who robbed a pedestrian woman by threatening her with a gun. The accused has been identified as Sahil alias Mindya Babasaheb Pimple (24, Ashoknagar, Shrirampur, presently living at Karmad), said PI Avinash Aghav.

Police said, the crime branch received the information that Sahil, who robbed a woman in the Waluj MIDC area at a gunpoint is coming near the garbage depot at Naregaon. Accordingly, PSI Gajanan Sontakke, Parbhat Mhaske, Vijay Bhanuse, Sandeep Beedkar, Nitin Deshmukh, and others laid a trap and arrested him. During interrogation, he confessed that he robbed the woman. He along with his accomplice Vijay Pimple (Asegaon) stole a motorcycle from Karmad on January 15. Four cases have been registered against him with Kopargaon police station one with Shrirampur and 2 with Shirdi police station, PI Aghav said.