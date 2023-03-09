Man seeks permission for euthanasia

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man Dattatray Pandurang Thombre sought permission for euthanasia from the state home secretary and commissioner of police through a memorandum sent by post on February 27. He claimed that he is taking this decision as he did not receive justice in the matters raised by him.

Thombre mentioned in the memorandum that he had approached High Court on October 12, 2022, but his matter was not resolved and hence he requested to grant him permission for euthanasia on December 12.

High Court sent his application to the CP and directed him to solve his matter and refrain from mercy killing. CP then assured Thombre to withdraw two cases of molestation registered against him. As the CP has not taken any action on this assurance even after 90 days. Hence, he is firm on his decision, Thombre mentioned.