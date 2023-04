Man severely beats friend

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man severely beat his friend as he refused to go with him for theft. The incident occurred in Baijipura area on April 14. The accused has been identified as Shaikh Alim Shaikh Shaukat while his injured friend as Syed Sartaj Syed Sikandar (Baijipura). A case has been registered with Jinsi police station.

Police said, Alim is an habitual thief and on April 14 night, he asked Sartaj to come with him for theft, but Sartaj refused. Annoyed over it, Alim abused and severely beat his friend. Sartaj sustained serious nose injuries.