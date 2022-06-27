Man severely beats in-laws
June 27, 2022
A man severely three relatives of his wife demanding them to send his wife with him immediately at Ranjangaon on Sunday morning. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station against accused son-in-law Rajendra Kisan Ambildhage.
Police said, Ambildhage went to his in-laws at Ranjangaon on Sunday at around 7.30 am. He demanded them that they should send his wife immediately with him and started quarrel with them.
His father-in-law Ananda Sontakke refused to send his dauther with him. Hence, Ambildhage was annoyed and severely beat Ananda, his wife Panchsheela and one more person. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station against Ambildhage.