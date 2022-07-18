Man stole apples brought from HP

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 18:

A man stole 30 boxes of apples brought from Himachal Pradesh (HP) to sell in the city. He then took it to Pune and then to Mumbai to sell it. The Kranti Chowk police after checking the cctv footage arrested him on Sunday. The arrested has been identified as Nisar Ahmed alias Salman Gaffar Pathan (Baijipura).

Police said, Rehan Mushaq Bagwan (22, Chota Takiya, Nutan Colony) is a fruit vendor. He had brought 100 boxes of apples in a pickup van (MH20 DE 4040) in the city on July 16. He parked the van in front of Hotel Moonlight on Paithan Gate to Kranti Chowk road. When he come to take the van in the morning next day, he found that 30 boxes of apples were missing in the van. He immediately lodged a complaint with Kranti Chowk police station.

Under the guidance of PI Ganpat Darade, PSI Vikas Khate, ASI Naseem Pathan, Santosh Mudiraj, Narendra Gujar, Irfan Khan, Santosh Suryawanshi, Bhaulal Chavan and Hanumant Chalnewad started the investigation and checked the CCTV footage of the spot. It was seen that Nisar Ahmed had stolen the boxes. The police arrested him as soon as he returned from Mumbai.