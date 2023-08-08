Man swindles nurse for Rs 5.90 L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A plotting agent swindled a nurse for Rs 5.90 lakh on the pretext of helping her son to a get job at Manstralaya. The nurse lodged a complaint with Harsul Police Station against the accused Sanjay Govind Sable.

The 46-year-old woman lives with her family at Harsul and works as a nurse in Public Health Department. Her husband works in a private company while her son is a college student.

When the woman’s family was searching for farmland, they came in contact with the plotting agent Sanjay Sable.

Sable told the woman that he had contacts in Mantralaya and would help her son to get a job as a typist in Mantralaya. He sought Rs 15 lakh from them for this work.

The woman and her husband gave Rs 5.90 lakh to Sable in October initially in the hope of getting a job for their son. After taking the money, Sable kept his mobile switched off and fled from his house.

The couple went to the agent’s house where his parents told the former that he had not visited the house for seven months and that if they want the money back, they should go to court. The nurse waited for some months and finally, lodged a complaint with police.