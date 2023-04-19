Man uses fake degree to gain government job

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man gained the job of contractual medical officer job in the district health department by submitting a fake degree. Additional district health officer Dr Abhaykumar Dhanorkar after knowing the fact lodged a complaint with the City Chowk police station. The accused has been identified as Mohsin Khan Sherkhan Pathan (Sillod).

According to the complaint, contractual medical officers were recruited in the district health department. The interviews of the candidates were held at District Collectorate. Mohsin Khan got the job after presenting the degree in BAMS. However, during the checking of the certificate, it was found that the certificate was fake. The incident occurred between the period of April 6, 2022, and March 6, 2023. Under the guidance of senior inspector Dadarao Shingare, PSI Uddhav Hake is further investigating the case.