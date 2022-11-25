Management of time can give you success

Time and Team: Former CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju

Aurangabad:

In today's era of competition, the importance of time and organizational cooperation management is of great importance. Time utilization and patience are two important factors in progress and can play a better role in improving your knowledge and strength, said former CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju. He was speaking in a special workshop ‘Time and Team’ organised at Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) hall recently.

Citing examples of some of the giant companies that have been in business for over 100 years and are operating in more than 20 countries, Jaju said that these organizations have progressed by changing themselves with time and adopting new technologies. These companies have embraced change with time, used good human resources, brought first-of-its-kind products to the market, built good organizations, discipline, collaborated with various organizations, have strong values, global business and invested in the future. CMIA president Nitin Gupta, Vice president Dushyant Patil, Joint treasurer Atharveshraj Nandawat, Dr Sunil Deshpande, former secretary Satish Lonikar, Ravindra Manavatkar, members and representatives of various companies were present.