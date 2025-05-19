Mangalsutra snatched in broad daylight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman was robbed of her gold chain and mini mangalsutra, together weighing around four tolas, by a bike-borne thief in a residential area on Deolai Road recently.

The incident took place on the night of May 14 at Disha Gharkul. According to Satara Police, the victim, Vaishali Patil, a resident of Disha Gharkul, was out for an evening walk with a friend when a man on a black motorcycle approached and slowed down near them. Within seconds, he snatched a 2.5-tola mini mangalsutra and a 1.75-tola gold chain from her neck and fled. Both women attempted to chase the thief but were unsuccessful. A case has been registered at the Satara Police Station against the unidentified accused.