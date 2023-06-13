Mangalsutra thefts in Mahashivpuran Katha reaches to 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The number of mangalsutra thefts in Mahashivpuran Katha, which took place in Pisadevi area in the presence of lakhs of devotees, has now gone up to 28. Meanwhile, more than 40 mobiles have been stolen. As per complaints filed on June 11, mangalsutra weighing 4 tolas of Smita Bhagat (63, Ahmednagar) was stolen during the katha. A gold chain worth two and a half tolas of Vijayshree Parikh (Beed Bypass) was stolen from during the katha. Cases have been registered in the Chikalthana police station.