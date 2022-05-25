Mangoes worth Rs 40 lakh sold in festival

Aurangabad, May 25:

The mango festival organised by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) between May 20-23 received good response from the citizens. According to the officials, Alphonso mangoes worth Rs 32.83 lakh and Kesar worth Rs 7.20 lakh were sold in the festival in four days.

The Alphonso (Hapus) variety of mangoes from Ratnagiri, Kokan and Kesar varieties of mango from Aurangabad, Paithan, Solapur and Jalna were brought for sale in the festival. Twelve traders from Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar, Dapoli and Lanja participated in the festival. Trader Shahin Juber Khan who had a stall in the festival said, we sold mangoes worth Rs 8.98 lakh in just four days in the festival. We will surely come to the festival next year.