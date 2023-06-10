Manhunt for rape accused

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The entire city was shattered after the incident rape of a school girl by six accused for six months came to the fore, two days back. A case was registered with Satara police station and the police have arrested three accused in this case so far. However, the main accused from the Deolai area is still at large. A team has been established to search for this accused. The team on Saturday inquired about him at various places in the city.

The police have arrested Akshay Chavan (19, Dongaon), Shaikh Latif alias Asim Pathan (24, Deolai), and Rameshwar Gaikwad (22, Aloknagar) and they have been remanded in police custody till June 13. The police also took two 17-year-old boys in custody and have been sent to reform home as they are minors. However, one accused from the Deolai area is at large. The police received the information that he had blackmailed the victim for the past few days.

DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar has established an independent team to search for the accused. On Saturday, the team visited the houses of his friends and relatives to search for him, said PI Prashant Potdar.

Latif had involved this accused in this crime. Both the accused used to rape the girl frequently and were planning to involve some more of their friends in it. When the police arrested Latif, his friend fled away.